16 Dec 2020, Edition - 1982, Wednesday
Coimbatore

SP Velumani petitioned to curb rise in price of raw material

Covai Post Network

December 16, 2020

Share

On behalf of the Joint Committee of Coimbatore Industrial Organizations, its executives met the Minister of Home Affairs SP Velumani in person and submitted a petition urging him to control the rise in raw material prices.

Commenting on this, the organisation’s President Ramesh Babu said: The prices of all the important raw materials used by the industries have gone up tremendously. The price of raw materials has risen by 12.5 per cent to 275 per cent. Ingredient shortages are caused by some traders stockpiling these raw materials in order to make more profit.

Many small, medium and micro enterprises in the region are closing due to rising prices and shortage of these raw materials. This leads to unemployment, which affects the livelihoods of many and causes social problems. Action must be taken to control this.

On behalf of the Joint Committee of Industrial Organizations of Coimbatore, we have met the Minister of Home Affairs SP Velumani in person and submitted the petition. We have also submitted this petition by post to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi Palanisami and other dignitaries.

