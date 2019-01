Special fare Special train from Coimbatore to Jabalpur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to clear extra rush of traffic special fare special trains will be operated from here to Jabalpur.

Train No 02197Â Coimbatore – Jabalpur Special fare special train will leave here at 7.05 PM January 7th, 14th, 21st an d 28th (Mondays), which will reach Jabalpur at 10.20 AM on Wednesdays.

There will be stoppages at Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikkode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Khanhangad, Mangalore Jn, Mulki, Udipi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kumta, Karwar, Madgoan, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Igatpuri, Manmad,Bhusaval, Khanwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara and Narsinghpur.

Similarly, Train No 02193 Tirunelveli – Jabalpur Special fare special train will leave Tirunelveli at 4 PM on January 05, 12, 19 and 26th and February two (Saturdays) to reach Jabalpur at 11.15 AM on Mondays.

Stoppages at: Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Tiruttani, Reniguta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Sirpurkagaznagar, Balarshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara and Narsinghpur.