01 Nov 2019
Coimbatore

Special trains to Asansol from Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

November 1, 2019

Coimbatore : In order to clear extra rush of passengers, Railways is running special fare trains to Asansol from Coimbatore.

The special train will leave the city at 9.45 PM on November 2, 9, 16 23 and 30 (Saturdays), which will reach Asansol at 10.30 AM on Mondays.

There will be AC 3-tier – 1 coach, Sleeper Class–7, Second Class Sitting-2, General Second Class – 6 coaches & two Luggage-cum-brake vans.

The train will have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Sompeta, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marathapur, Bhadrak, Balosore, Hijli, Mindapore, Bankura and Adra.

