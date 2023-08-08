Spotlight on importance of organ donation

Covai Post Network

PSG College of Arts and Science in association with the PSG HOSPITALS & YOUNG INDIANS ASSOCIATION organized this awareness programme. The program kick started with prayer song and the welcome address was given by the Principal DR.D. BRINDHA, PSG College of Arts & Science, she welcomed the dignitaries and said the purpose of the program is to enhance the life of the people by donating the organ. She set the tone for this program by saying, ‘BE A THINKER, BE A DOER AND BE A DONOR’.

Followed by welcome address the Felicitation address was given by Dr. T. Kannaian & DR J S BHOOVANESHWARAN , Director of PSG Hospitals.

The program started by the Guest speaker ,Eminent personality DR G PRADEEP who successfully operated over 200 heart transplants given an awareness about the organ donation and emphasized that ‘A Brain dead patient can save the life of 10 – 12 people’. Followed by the next, Guest speaker DR G ANANTHANARAYAN, Senior Cardiac Surgeon discussed about the theme, ‘Need for transplant and cleared the misconception regarding organ donation. To commemorate the National Bone and Joint week, the Chief Guest DR MAJOR K KAMALANADHAN given awareness regarding the ‘Trauma statistics of India’, he emphasized that ‘Prevention is better than cure’ and made the participants aware about ROAD SAEFTY and did a practical demonstration on First aid. In connection with Organ donation awareness week Poster making ,

Slogan writing competitions were conducted and the winners of the competition are rewarded. Cultural events were done based on the importance of Organ Donation.