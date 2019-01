Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : In a suspected hit and run case, a spotted deer was found dead on at Kuttaikadu on Dharapuram-Kangeya Road in Tirupur district.

The passersby who noticed the carcass informed the forest department officials, who rushed to the spot and recovered it, police said.

A case has been registered for a hit and run case and police are on the look out for the vehicle allegedly involved, they said.