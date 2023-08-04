ST. JUDE’S TRIUMPHS AS REGIONAL CHAMPIONS AT CISCE ATHLETIC MEET 2023

Covai Post Network

St. Jude’s legacy of athletic excellence has once again been etched in the annals of triumph as they secured their unprecedented tenth consecutive victory, emerging as the “Overall Champions” at the prestigious two-day Regional Athletics Meet organized by CISCE.

The riveting event, which brought together 1400 young and dynamic athletes from 65 schools across Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, unfolded at the picturesque Isha Home School in Coimbatore.The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Padma Shri Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Government of India, who adorned the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

The Sports Meet was officially declared open by the distinguished Chief Guest, Dr. Saro Dhanarajan, Principal of St. Jude’s Public School, Kotagiri.

Amidst fierce competition from renowned educational institutions across the state, St. Jude’s Public School soared to a spectacular triumph, securing the coveted Overall Championship title. The school amassed a remarkable medal tally of 30 Gold, 21 Silver, and 18 Bronze, underlining their prowess and indomitable spirit.

With three Individual Championship titles to their name, the athletes of St. Jude’s showcased exceptional skills across diverse categories, demonstrating their remarkable prowess and unwavering dedication.This monumental achievement propels the Judian athletes onto the national stage, as they earned qualifications for an impressive 51 positions at the upcoming Nationals, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad.

Acclaimed as the Chairman of St. Jude’s, Dr. P.P Dhanarajan underscored the school’s steadfast commitment to athletic excellence, establishing an inspiring model for generations to come. The Executive Director, a student-favourite, Dr. Samjith Dhanarajan, warmly congratulated the victorious champions and lauded Principal Dr. Saro Dhanarajan’s visionary leadership.