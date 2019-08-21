Stage set for two-wheeler MRF Rally of Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Fourth Round of the MRF MOGRIP FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers will take place here on August 25.

The MRF 2W Rally of Coimbatore, promoted by Godspeed (Pune) and organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club (CASC), will be conducted in a mix of dirt and gravel Special Stages and attracted 70 riders in nine classes.

The total distance of the route is approximately 109.27 km with the total distance of the Special Stages 56.9 km. This time around, unlike last year, there will be two Special Stages–the Black Thunder Stage (14.35km) and the Thunder World Stage (14.10km) run twice in the same direction.

The event will start from Service Park (Kethanur) at 9 am on August 25 and finish at 2 pm at Hotel Gokulam Park.

A total of 70 riders have confirmed participation across nine classes that form the National championship – Super Bike (Pro Expert, Group A), Super Bike(Expert Group A), Super Sport 130 Group B, Super Sport 165 Group B, Super Sport 260 Group B, Super Sport 400 Group B, Super Sport 550 Group B and Scooter 210 Group B and Ladies Class Group B and a wide range of imported and domestic motorcycles will be seen in action.

There is also the Star of Tamil Nadu category exclusively for riders from Tamil Nadu, which attracted 12 contestants.