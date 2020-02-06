Stalin protest to get citizenship to Muslims in Pak, Bangladesh and Myanmar: Rao

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Reiterating that Muslims in India will not be affected by CAA, BJP National General Secretary, P Muralidhar Rao today alleged that DMK president, M K Stalin was protesting for the cause of citizenship for Muslims in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, which was not acceptable.

The Government has already made it clear that Muslims in India will not not be affected by the CAA, Rao told reporters here.

However, Stalin is protesting for giving citizenship to the Muslims in Pakistan, Myanmar and Bangladesh and was not acceptable and misleading, he said.

Party welcomed the statement by Super star Rajinikanth in extending support to CAA, Rao said adding that the party will carry out door to door campaign in every village to create awareness about CAA, Kashmir issue and Ram Temple, during the next month.

To a question on DMK tying up with Prashant Kishore for the next assembly elections, Rao said that Stalin should explain whether Kishore is a North Indian, South Indian, an Aryan or a Dravidian.

Stating that the relationship between BJP and AIADMK remain cordial, Rao said that minister, Jayakumar was not not BJP leader and there will be difference of opinion among the parties in an alliance naturally.

Rao welcomed the announcement of formation of Trust for constructing the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and said that Hindus across the world will be happy in getting their long cherished dreams fulfilled.

On the controversy over the use of Tamil and Sanskrit at the consecration of Thanjavur Temple, Rao quipped “worship in any language it will reach the God and there is no differentiation of language. BJP treats all languages equally.”