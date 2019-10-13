State government urged to clear the subsidy arrears of handloom weavers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK Weavers Front of West zone today urged the State Government to take steps to clear the rebate subsidy amount pending for the last few years to the handloom weavers.

A resolution adopted at a meeting of the weavers from West Zone, presided over by President, Nanniyur Rajendran, criticised the government for delaying to clear the arrears of subsidy for the last few years.

The meeting also requested DMK president, M K Stalin to institute Best Weaver award from Murasoli Trust to encourage power loom and hand loom weavers.

The Front also thanked Stalin for fighting against the imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states, particularly Tamil Nadu in the aftermath of Home Minister, Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Hindi.