State-of-the-art Amblyopia and Binocular Vision Clinic inaugurated at Aravind Eye Hospital, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore: Aravind Eye Hospital, Coimbatore has proudly inaugurated a state-of-the-art Amblyopia and Binocular Vision Clinic, supported by BYNOCS. BYNOCS is a global leader in AI-based digital therapies for vision. The event was held at the Paediatric Eye Department of Aravind Eye Hospital, 1st floor of the new building.

Dr. R.V. Paul Chan (USA), Peter Mohintosh (USA), Dr. Peter Campbell (USA) Dr. Nagendra (India) Kalpana Nagendran (India) and Dr. Sandra Ganesh (India) presided over the function.

The Chief Medical Officer of Aravind Eye Hospital, Dr. Narendran said that the clinic aims to provide advanced patient-friendly treatment options for people of all ages, who suffer from Amblyopia (lazy eye), intermittent squint and Digital Eye Strain; Computer Vision Syndrome.

Amblyopia affects approximately 2-3 percent of the world’s population, usually beginning in childhood. If left untreated, it can lead to permanent vision loss. Digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome, is increasingly prevalent, affecting more than 60 percent of computer users worldwide. Because of prolonged screen exposure, common symptoms include eye fatigue, blurred vision, headache, difficulty concentrating, and visual discomfort. Often overlooked is the impact on day-to-day productivity and quality of life. Both conditions can be effectively managed or reversed if the right treatment is given.

“This clinic will play an important role in addressing binocularl vision disorders among patients of all ages. Through this collaboration, we are bringing cutting-edge solutions to those in need. We are providing free treatment to the poor. The villagers can come to us without hesitation. “We are conducting free medical check-up camps for students of government schools.

Consultant ophthalmologist and pediatric ophthalmologist. Sandra Ganesh, talked about the simplicity and impact of the BYNOCS platform,

“This AI-powered, easy-to-use digital therapy shows great promise in treating conditions such as amblyopia, mid-range deviated eye and digital eye strain. It enables sustainable home-based treatment, making it effective and accessible. ”

The CEO of Bynocs, Oliullah Abdal shared his thoughts on this collaboration.

“We are proud to partner with Aravind Eye Hospital, which is known for its excellent eye care. This collaboration is another step in our journey to serve patients suffering from Amblyopia, Intermittent Squint and Digital Eye Strain. We are committed to continuous innovation and research in a binocular approach, ensuring access to the most advanced and effective treatments. ”

The newly launched clinic serves pediatric and all-age patients and is equipped with the latest technology to provide personalized vision treatment programs in line with global standards.

For appointments and further details, patients can contact the Child Eye Department of Aravind Eye Hospital, Coimbatore.

About the Bynocs:

BYNOCS is a AI-based digital therapy platform specializing in binocular vision therapy. Its innovative programs are designed for the effective treatment of amblyopia, intermittent squint and digital eye strain, and are used in more than 1,000 clinics worldwide.