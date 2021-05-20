  • Download mobile app
20 May 2021, Edition - 2137, Thursday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Allocate 60 million COVID vaccine doses to India: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urges US President Joe Biden
  • By December end, vaccine will be available to all…its calendar has been set: BJP chief JP Nadda’s tall claim
  • India reports 2,76,070 new #COVID19 cases, 3,69,077 discharges & 3,874 deaths in last 24 hrs.
Travel

Coimbatore

“Step In Right Direction”: Sadhguru Congratulates TN Govt On Move To Make Temple Affairs Transparent

Covai Post Network

May 20, 2021

Share

Coimbatore: Terming it a “historic step in the right direction,” Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, took to Twitter to congratulate the Tamil Nadu Government and the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on their decision to upload online, records related temple assets, temple work, administration and personnel.

Sadhguru’s message read: “Congratulations to the HR&CE Dept. & Govt. of Tamil Nadu on taking a historic step in the right direction. We appreciate your swift action, responding to citizens’ call. Transparency is the first step towards good governance. Best Wishes. –Sg” https://twitter.com/SadhguruJV/status/1395246157819875334 Sadhguru was responding to the news that the state HR&CE Minister Shri. Sekar Babu has instructed officials to make public all information about temple assets, temple administration and other related work and activities. The Minister’s directive also includes a plan to clear temple encroachments and collect “fair rent for buildings and other revenues” of temples.

Sadhguru launched the #FreeTNTemples campaign earlier this year and had urged the state government to authorise third party audits to determine the quality of temple management as well as establish unambiguous data about temple properties, rents, administrative policies, day-to-day rituals and personnel appointment.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿