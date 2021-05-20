“Step In Right Direction”: Sadhguru Congratulates TN Govt On Move To Make Temple Affairs Transparent

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Terming it a “historic step in the right direction,” Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, took to Twitter to congratulate the Tamil Nadu Government and the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on their decision to upload online, records related temple assets, temple work, administration and personnel.

Sadhguru’s message read: “Congratulations to the HR&CE Dept. & Govt. of Tamil Nadu on taking a historic step in the right direction. We appreciate your swift action, responding to citizens’ call. Transparency is the first step towards good governance. Best Wishes. –Sg” https://twitter.com/SadhguruJV/status/1395246157819875334 Sadhguru was responding to the news that the state HR&CE Minister Shri. Sekar Babu has instructed officials to make public all information about temple assets, temple administration and other related work and activities. The Minister’s directive also includes a plan to clear temple encroachments and collect “fair rent for buildings and other revenues” of temples.

Sadhguru launched the #FreeTNTemples campaign earlier this year and had urged the state government to authorise third party audits to determine the quality of temple management as well as establish unambiguous data about temple properties, rents, administrative policies, day-to-day rituals and personnel appointment.