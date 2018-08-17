17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi to shortly leave for flood-hit Kerala
- PM Modi pays last tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal in Delhi
- PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
- PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
- Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
- A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
Store selling farmer procured produce opened in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
August 17, 2018
Coimbatore : A store for selling produce sourced directly from farmers and producers was launched in the city today.
The produce will be procured after farmers visiting farms and knowing them personally, S Gowri, one of the three partners of ‘Natural Store Seeragam’, said on the sidelines of the launch.
On how the stores differed from other similar ones, another partner Parthiban said all the three had first hand knowledge of how these crops were produced. The store would not stock branded products.
The store’s name is derived from Tamil word ‘seer’ which means balance and ‘agam’ – body, which when translated literally means ‘balanced body’.