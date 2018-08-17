Store selling farmer procured produce opened in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A store for selling produce sourced directly from farmers and producers was launched in the city today.

The produce will be procured after farmers visiting farms and knowing them personally, S Gowri, one of the three partners of ‘Natural Store Seeragam’, said on the sidelines of the launch.

On how the stores differed from other similar ones, another partner Parthiban said all the three had first hand knowledge of how these crops were produced. The store would not stock branded products.

The store’s name is derived from Tamil word ‘seer’ which means balance and ‘agam’ – body, which when translated literally means ‘balanced body’.