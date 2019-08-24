Strict vigil, vehicle checks continue for second day in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Strict surveillance and patrolling, coupled with vehicle and baggage checks, continued in various parts of the district for the second day on Saturday, following the intelligence inputs about the intrusion of six Lashkar E Taiba extremists in Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka.

Vehicle checks were intensified on arterial roads and also highways connecting the city from neighbouring States and baggages were thoroughly checked with armed police personnel guarding the areas, police said.

Similarly checks were in progress at railway stations, bus stands and airport, they said.

The entire city was under security blanket to foil any possible intrusion and attack, police said.

Separately, Tamil Nadu commando force carried out a flag march in nearby Mettupalayam to instil confidence among the people and security.

Intelligent inputs suggested that six LeT members intruded to Tamil Nadu and Coimbatore, by sea from Sri Lanka.

As usual, armed forces had been deployed at temples, mosques and churches, which are normally targeted by terrorists, as was done in Sri Lanka recently, police sources said.