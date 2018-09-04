  • Download mobile app

04 Sep 2018, Edition - 1148, Tuesday

Coimbatore

Strike enters 16th day, workers seeks immediate wage revision

Covai Post Network

September 4, 2018

Coimbatore : The workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) workers, who are on indefinite strike for the last 15 days seeking wage revision, today staged a demonstration to find an immediate solution for their demand.

Over 1,500 workers of seven NTC mills–five in and around the city and one each in Sivangai and Ramanathapuram districts–demanding immediate wage revision, as the last agreement ended on May 31.

Since the talks with labour department officials here and in Madurai failed, they are continuing the strike, which began on August 20.

A group of workers today staged a demonstration in front of the office of NTC Workers in Kattur in the city and demanded that both the Centre and State governments intervene and find an amicable solution to the issue.

The workers decided to observe one-day hunger strike on September eight, AITUC sources said.

Meanwhile, a section of workers belonging to LPF, the labour wing of DMK, met party MLA, N Karthik and submitted a memorandum, seeking the party to prevail upon the Centre to take steps to end the stalemate.

