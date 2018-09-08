  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Sep 2018, Edition - 1152, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Central Government decides to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20 – 24 February 2019
  • Modi government has failed on all fronts, says former PM Manmohan Singh
  • BJP two-day National Executive meeting will be held in Delhi’s Ambedkar International Centre today.
  • Today, petrol price in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per litre mark and was retailing at Rs 80.38 compared to Rs 79.99 yesterday
Travel

Coimbatore

Student electrocuted after climbing atop train; comes in contact with live wire

Covai Post Network

September 8, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : A teenage BCA student was today electrocuted, mafter he touched an electric wire after climbing over a train at Peelamedu railway station in the city.

Srihari (18), hailing from Masinagudi in Nilgiris district and a student of a private college, had gone near the station to have morning tea with his five friends from the hostel around 4 AM, police said.

After noticing a goods train carrying petroleum products parked at the station, Srihari reportedly expressed his desire to check the overhead electric wire above the train.

Despite warning from the friends, he climbed atop the train and touchedthe wire and got electrocuted and died at the spot.

On information from the friends, Railway Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent for postmortem and further investigations on.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿