Student electrocuted after climbing atop train; comes in contact with live wire

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : A teenage BCA student was today electrocuted, mafter he touched an electric wire after climbing over a train at Peelamedu railway station in the city.

Srihari (18), hailing from Masinagudi in Nilgiris district and a student of a private college, had gone near the station to have morning tea with his five friends from the hostel around 4 AM, police said.

After noticing a goods train carrying petroleum products parked at the station, Srihari reportedly expressed his desire to check the overhead electric wire above the train.

Despite warning from the friends, he climbed atop the train and touchedthe wire and got electrocuted and died at the spot.

On information from the friends, Railway Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent for postmortem and further investigations on.