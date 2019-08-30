  • Download mobile app
30 Aug 2019, Edition - 1508, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • MG will launch its first EV in India, ZS EV, early next year.
  • INX Media case: P Chidambaram in SC offers to remain in CBI custody till September 2
  • Jihad against plastic use from October 2: Amit Shah
  • Chandrayaan-2 completes another operation around Moon; now in 179kmX1412km orbit
Travel

Coimbatore

Student jumps to death from college building

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2019

Coimbatore : A teenager male student jumped to death from the second floor of a private college on Friday with some students remaining onlookers.

Vishnu of Sundarapuram in the city, doing his second year UG course, had reportedly not been attending classes due to illness and one of the teachers asked to bring his parents to college.

An upset Vishnu suddenly went to the second floor of the building and jumped down, resulting in instantaneous death.

The college management informed the police who recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿