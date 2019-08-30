Student jumps to death from college building

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A teenager male student jumped to death from the second floor of a private college on Friday with some students remaining onlookers.

Vishnu of Sundarapuram in the city, doing his second year UG course, had reportedly not been attending classes due to illness and one of the teachers asked to bring his parents to college.

An upset Vishnu suddenly went to the second floor of the building and jumped down, resulting in instantaneous death.

The college management informed the police who recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.