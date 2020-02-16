Student stabbed to death in Coimbatore for resisting while snatching phone 

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A 20-year old engineering student was stabbed to death by a three-member gang, for resisting while snatching his mobile phone Saturday near Sulur on the outskirts, police said Sunday.

According to police, Tami Selvan, a third year mechanical engineering student was returning home after completing a project work, three men

on two two wheelers came from behind and attempted to snatch his mobile phone in the afternoon at K M Patty.

As Tamil Selvan resisted and started shouting for help, one of the gang members, stabbed on his chest with a knife and fled the scene.

The profusely bleeding student rushed to his house and his father,took him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

During the course of investigation, it came to know that the gang had made another snatching attempt some 500 metres from KM Patty. Search is on for the killers, they said.