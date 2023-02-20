Students must learn to celebrate their own victory – DGP

Covai Post Network





Pollachi – Students should learn to celebrate their own victory—be it a small achievement or a big accomplishment. By doing so, they could lead a purposeful life and make their parents happy, said Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Dr C.Shylendra Babu.

He was delivering the chief guest address on Sunday at Sree Saraswathi Thygaraja College (STC), Pollachi, which had organized a two-day event to commemorate its Silver Jubilee.

The DGP said youth are often in the habit of rejoicing whenever their favourite cricketers or actors perform well. But when their idols go down, they feel depressed. As such the students are obsessed with the success of others, having least regard for their own success.

To reverse the trend, the students should begin to believe in themselves. They are the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of their life, that is, they are the architects of their own studies, career and future.

The DGP called upon the students to take incremental steps to advance in life step by step ie., Coming first in a subject, in a classroom, in a college and then on the State, national and international platforms.

For doing so they should chart out the “Flight Plan,” for their career as it is being done by the pilots before the take-off of aircraft. They could constantly upgrade their knowledge by regularly reading newspapers and accessing the “Internet University,” (or Google search engine).

To prove the point, the DGP showed the clippings of six-year-old Adam Mohammad Amer whose technical knowledge on aircraft function has astonished even the veteran pilots.

15-year-old Tanmay Bakshi has taken the world by storm by his extraordinary grasp over the emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning which has fetched him a lucrative job at that tender age.

He also cited the instance of Janani of Pollachi Mylandikuppam who cracked the NEET exams and joined government medical college, because single-mindedly she acted upon her dream.

The DGP also said that age is not a bar in taking up any pursuit and to substantiate the point he cited his own example of undertaking long distance cycling and keeping the body and mind fit and alert.

Later, interacting with students, the DGP said that he derived motivation for his career from “hunger, hard times, sufferings and bitter experiences.” He called upon the students to come up in life and help the less privileged students.

On the occasion the DGP unveiled the portraits of the founder trustees and inaugurated the “STC Thought Leadership Series.”

College Chairman Mr T.Sethupathi in his welcome speech said that the college started in 1997 has now on its rolls 3,250 students. The college is functioning with the motivation of “giving back to society,” and true to its spirit it has given scholarships worth Rs 16 crore to students from 2004 to 2022. Founders of the College Sri S.Venkkatesh & M.A. Vijayamoghan stated that they were glad that the College had been transforming the educational landscape over the last 25 years.

Dr V.Dillibabu, DRDO Scientist, delivered the inaugural address and the former ISRO Chairman Dr K.Sivan delivered the Special address.. Various persons including academicians,alumni and patrons who had contributed to the growth of the college were honoured Various Cultural events also marked the occasion.