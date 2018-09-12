  • Download mobile app

12 Sep 2018, Edition - 1156, Wednesday

Coimbatore

Students protest resetrictions against usage of cellphone inside campus

Covai Post Network

September 12, 2018

Coimbatore : Majority of the students of a private college here today boycotted classes and staged dharna inside the campus protesting against restrictions imposed by the new principal, particularly usage of cellphone.

According to police, over 500 students, including girls of PSG College of Arts and Science, came out of the classes and raised slogans against the management for new rules.

The management has banned use of cell phones inside the campus and classes and also leave the campus immediately after the class hours, police said.

Protesting against this new restrictions, the student stood at the entrance of college and raised slogans.

The management has called the students for discussion, the said.

