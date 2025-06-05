Covai Post Network





SUEZ Organizes Tree Plantation Drive on World Environment Day at Coimbatore

Coimbatore, 4 June – To mark World Environment Day, SUEZ – Coimbatore organized a tree plantation drive in selected areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.

The initiative aimed to enhance the city’s green cover and raise environmental awareness among the community. The activity saw enthusiastic participation from SUEZ team and members of the Project Management Consultant (PMC) team.

The plantation drive was conducted in the presence of Mr. Sangram Pattanayak, Project Director, 24 x 7 Water Supply Project, Coimbatore, SUEZ and Mr. P. Gopalkrishnan, Team Leader, Project Management Consultant (PMC), along with other SUEZ and PMC team members. The event reflects SUEZ ongoing efforts to support local civic bodies in creating a cleaner and greener urban environment.

SUEZ has been actively working in Coimbatore to manage the city’s water supply services. Initiatives like this plantation drive underscore the organization’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility.