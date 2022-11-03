Sunstone’s advantages are now available at Wisdom School of Management

Covai Post Network

Pollachi : Sunstone, India’s leading higher education startup with presence across 35 cities in 45+ institutions, now offers its benefits to Wisdom School of Management in Pollachi. Affiliated with Bharathiar University, Wisdom School of Management offers a wide range of programmes across disciplines at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

With this addition, Sunstone’s advantages would now be available with the MBA programme offered by the college. Sunstone’s advantages enable access to industry-oriented education and skilling programs making students job-ready while in college. Additionally, with Sunstone’s robust network of 1000+ recruiters, this inclusion will create a large pool of placement opportunities for students in top companies.

Pollachi attracts higher education aspirants from across the state. With continuous focus and efforts by the government, Tamil Nadu’s education system is reforming itself to cater to the needs of the students and provide quality education. In recent times, the government has come up with innovative schemes to enable higher –education for its young population.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Piyush Nangru, Co-Founder and COO, Sunstone, said “Today, jobs have become more skill-focused than degree-focused. There is a supply-demand mismatch in the job market and the reason is a lack of an industry-oriented approach. The youth of this nation has immense potential but to cater to the evolved industry requirements they need a well-structured reorientation. At Sunstone, we have designed our offering to solve exactly that. We are delighted to now offer Sunstone’s benefits at Pollachi’s Wisdom School of Management and we hope to make a difference in Pollachi’s education system through this association.”

When enrolled at campuses with Sunstone, students can make the most of an industry-oriented curriculum by availing advanced certifications, enrolling themselves in immersive industry-integrated internships as well as projects, learning high-demand tech skills, and building a professional portfolio for themselves.

For a more holistic and comprehensive education, Sunstone also provides life skills & soft skills training, admittance to interest-based clubs, sports meets, cultural fests, student exchange programs, and access to a thriving digital community of Sunstone’s student network and much more.

On the announcement, spokesperson, Wisdom School of Management said, “ The government of Tamil Nadu is determined at giving new impetus to the state’s education system and we at WSM want to make the best of this intention. To further enhance our curriculum, we have added Sunstone’s benefits to our MBA program. This collaboration will open up a plethora of new opportunities for our students with assured placements and a strong career trajectory. We are sure that Sunstone’s industry-oriented pedagogy would be a great value addition and prove beneficial for the overall development of our students.