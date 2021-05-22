Supporting Rs.16 Lakshs worth Medical Equipments to District Deputy Director Health Service office and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Native Medicare Charitable Trust ( NMCT ), was established on 13.09.1988, as a Public Charitable Trust. NMCT has been working for promotion of Environment, Education, Health and Livelihood development with particular focus on social and economic development among the marginalized rural people, remote tribes and people infected by HIV / AIDS. Since the Pandemic hit India during the first wave, NMCT took an immediate action in submitting proposals to various Corporate sectors appealing for contributions towards CORONA Pandemic measures.

NTT DATA Corporation is a Japanese multinational system integration company and a partially-owned subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone. Japan Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, a predecessor of NTT, started Data Communications business in 1967.

As part of health support, NMCT, proposed NTT DATA to support Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and District Deputy Director Health Service office with necessary medical equipments to save many lives. Accordingly, NTT DATA came forward to support with Rs.16 Lakhs worth medical equipments consisting different types of equipments and other vital equipments.

NMCT in association with NTT DATA handed over a kit consists of Hematology Analyser and Desktop Computers to Dr.Nirmala, Dean-CMCH and Dr.Keerthivasan, Nodal Officer-CMCH and handed over a kit consists of IR Thermometers, Pulse Oximeters, Oxygen Masks,Oxygen Cylinder Trolleys, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Fine Adjustment valve with Rotameter and Humidifier, Ambu bags and Desktop computers to Dr.Bharani Kumar,APM-DDHS on 22.05.2021 at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and DDHS Office respectiviely, in the presence of Mr.Niranjan, Vice President, Learning & Development-NTT DATA, Mr. Yaddanapudi Venkateswara Rao, Senior Director-NTT DATA, Mr.Manikanda Swamy-Senior Director-NTT DATA, Mr.A.S.Sankaranarayanan, Managing Trustee-NMCT, Mr.Keerthivasan, Consultant-NMCT, Dr.Sundaresan, Coimbatore Government Hospital,Mr.Gopalakrishnan,DPM-TANSACS. Dr.Nirmala, Dean-CMCH and Dr.Bharani Kumar,APM-DDHS have thanked NTT DATA and NMCT for coming forward during the pandemic crisis with the right and necessary equipments. NMCT staffs have coordinated the distribution program right from the beginning.