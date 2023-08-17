TACO BELL ® INDIA TURNS DESI, DELIGHTS CONSUMERS WITH AN ALL-NEW RANGE OF INDIAN TACOS

Covai Post Network







Coimbatore : Taco Bell, the world’s leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand has announced the launch of its crazy and delicious Indian Desi Menu- an extraordinary flavour medley that bridges the gap between Mexican-inspired QSR offerings and the diverse tastes of Indian audiences. This unique menu, consisting of three enticing new flavorful premium tacos, has been specially innovated to resonate with the assorted palates across India.

The Indian Desi Menu features a tantalizing array of delectable offerings. Consumers can savor the rich and creamy Paneer Makhni Taco, the indulgent delight of a Butter Chicken Taco or relish the succulent Chicken Seekh Kebab Taco. Each product has been meticulously prepared with a heavenly blend of proprietary ingredients, perfectly paired with a medley of fresh veggies, all lovingly nestled in warm and pillowy chalupa bread or served in a delightfully soft shell. An unforgettable blend of bold and diverse flavors, the Indian Desi Menu is available at all Taco Bell restaurants across India starting at just INR 165*.

Commenting on the introduction of the new offering, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “Taco Bell® India has consistently strived to establish itself as one of the most innovative QSR in the country. With the introduction of the ‘Indian Desi Menu’ we are thrilled to offer our consumers something culturally desi, crazy and delicious. This innovative menu is a testament to our commitment to crafting exceptional experiences that resonate with the diverse and vibrant tastes of the Indian audience. As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, it becomes imperative to bring about an offering that bridges the gap between the rich flavours of Indian cuisine and the beloved taco concept Taco Bell is renowned for. We invite everyone to come and savour this exceptional taco adventure as we aim to leave an indelible mark on our customers’ taste buds.”

The Indian Desi Menu promises a gastronomic adventure like no other, featuring deliciously decadent creations. The brand is excited to introduce a captivating digital campaign, bringing the tantalizing menu to life through a digital film that will be unveiled across various social media platforms. This innovative offering is sure to delight taco enthusiasts across the nation, presenting them with a flavorful journey that is both familiar and fresh.

Taco prices for dine-ins:

• Seekh Kebab Taco at INR 165*

• Paneer Makhni Taco at INR 175*

• Butter Chicken Taco at INR 185*