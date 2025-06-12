Taneira Announces First-Ever 40% Off on Sarees Building on the Momentum of Its ~30% growth in FY25

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Taneira, a TATA product, has recorded a ~30% growth in FY25 and has had an impressive start to FY26 driven by strong wedding shopping sentiment,which continues to drive its upward growth trend. Continuing this trajectory, the brand has launched its first-ever nationwide sale, offering up to 40% off on a wide range of products across categories, including sarees, ready-to-wear ensembles, unstitched kurta sets, and festive lehengas — all crafted from pure and natural fabrics.

Speaking on the occasion, Somprabh Kumar Singh Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said, “This is the first time we’re offering discounts across such a wide range, with products available at up to 40% off. The offer is just an added benefit along with experiencing the richness and purity that Taneira stands for.

With a wide variety of authentically sourced handcrafted products and our promise of purity and quality in every piece, we aim to make this experience truly special for our discerning clientele.”From Banarasis, Kanjeevarams, Jamdanis to the Tussars, the brand’s offerings are a tribute to the artisans who preserve India’s weaving legacies.Each Taneira store is designed as a haven for saree lovers, housing wedding zones, festive edit corners, and everyday essentials under one roof. Customers can also browse an impressive selection of other weaving clusters such as pure Silk, Cotton Ikat, Kota Doria, Chanderis and Maheshwaris, South Silks, Sambalpuri, and Vegan collections.Committed to quality, Taneira proudly offers Certification for Pure Zari Kanjeevarams as a mark of genuine craftsmanship, ensuring every piece celebrates India’s rich textile heritage.Customers can avail the offer at Taneira Showroom – Gandhi Puram, Coimbatore