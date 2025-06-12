Tata Asset Management Launches All-in-One Investment App to Redefine How India Invests

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tata Asset Management today announced the launch of first of its kind mobile app, aimed at giving users a holistic picture of their financial world. Designed as a unified digital platform, the app brings together simplicity, intelligence, and personalisation, all under the brand platform: “One App. One View. Infinite Opportunities.”

The launch of the mobile app marks a big step in making investing simpler, smarter, and more accessible. With the brand promise of “One App. One View. Infinite Opportunities,” the app brings together everything investors need – from learning and investing to tracking their financial goals – all in one place.

Building on this brand promise, the newly launched app represents a significant milestone in Tata Asset Management’s ongoing digital transformation. It follows the refreshed brand identity and new logo unveiled earlier this year, underscoring the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today’s investors in an increasingly digital and dynamic environment.

The app offers features like a Financial Roadmap for setting and tracking goals, Portfolio 360 to view mutual funds, equity and bank accounts in one place, a FIRE Calculator for early retirement planning, a Smart Cart to save investment choices, and a simple, secure onboarding process. It also includes learning modules and chatbot support to guide investors at every step.

“One App. One View. Infinite Opportunities isn’t just a tagline; it’s the core of what we’re delivering,” says Hemant Kumar, Chief Distribution and Digital Officer, Tata Asset Management. “Today’s investors expect a single intelligent platform that gives them clarity and control across all their financial assets. This app brings it all together – seamless tracking, one view portfolio, and a personalised experience that empowers users to invest with confidence. It reflects our commitment to innovation, while making wealth creation simpler, smarter, and more accessible.”With this digital transformation and new look, Tata Asset Management continues to build on its legacy of trust while adapting to the needs of new-age investors.The new app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.