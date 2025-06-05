Tata Power skill development institute and Directorate of Employment and Training ,Government of Tamil Nadu partner to launch Solar Skill Centres at four ITIs in the state

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tata Power through its skill development arm, Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI), has partnered with the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Government of Tamil Nadu, to establish Solar Skill Centres of Excellence (SCOEs) across the state. The partnership, marked by the signing of a MoU, will lead to the establishment of SCOEs at four Government ITIs in Pettai, Thoothukudi, Sattur, and Virudhunagar. These centres will provide training in solar energy and related fields such as wind and green hydrogen. The partnership aims to equip youth with relevant skills for employment in the renewable energy sector and help attain sustainability in the power sector.

As a part of this collaboration, TPSDI will lead content development, training delivery, and assessments, while DET will support with infrastructure and outreach through its ITI network. The MoU was signed by. TPSDI Head Alok Prasad, and Director of Employment and Training, Government of Tamil Nadu Vishnuchandran, I.A.S in the presence of DET Additional Director T. Rajashekar, and Tata Power Advisor J. C. Mistry. The collaboration reflects a joint commitment to skill development and supports Tamil Nadu’s broader renewable energy goals. Additional centres may be added in the future based on DET’s identification of new locations.

Director of Employment and Training, Government of Tamil Nadu B. Vishnuchandran, I.A.S said, “This partnership with TPSDI marks a transformative step towards strengthening the vocational training ecosystem and the renewable energy talent pool in Tamil Nadu. By integrating industry-relevant training into the ITI ecosystem, we aim to empower our youth with future-ready skills that align with the state’s vision of becoming a frontrunner in green energy and employment initiatives.”

“Through TPSDI, we are at the forefront of building a skilled green workforce to be aligned with India’s clean energy and skilling goals. Building on our partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu, we aim to expand similar collaborations across the country to accelerate inclusive growth and support the nation’s renewable energy transition,” said. Himal Tewari , CHRO, Chief – Sustainability & CSR, Tata Power

Since its inception, TPSDI has trained over 3.5 lakh individuals across various domains like Green Energy ( Solar energy, wind, green hydrogen, pumped hydro storage), Transmission & Distribution, Generation and Safety domains that are aligned with emerging industry needs. Recently, the Institute was also accredited as a Dual Awarding Body (AB-Dual) under NCVET, enabling it to assess, certify, and award qualifications to its learners independently. With a strong pan-India presence, TPSDI operates 11 training centres across key locations including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Odisha. Annually, TPSDI trains over 80,000 individuals, with 33% receiving training in the green energy sector. Notably, 40% of the youth trained are women, reflecting TPSDI’s strong commitment to gender inclusivity.

By partnering with government bodies and leveraging industry insights, TPSDI continues to bridge the skill gap in the country’s clean energy sector and enable communities to participate meaningfully in the shift toward sustainable energy. Tata Power runs India’s largest single-location 4 3 GW Solar cell and 4.3 GW Module manufacturing plant at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The plant comprises 80 per cent women operators, a testament to the company’s commitment to inclusive growth and green skilling among youth.