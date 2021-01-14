Tea Board issues show cause notices to 30 tea factories in Nilgiris

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: As many as 30 tea factories have been issued show cause notices for

allegedly deviating from various norms set by the Tea Board.

Stating this at Coonoor on Wednesday,the Executive Director,Tea Board (South) Dr.M.Balaji pointed out that the Zonal office of the Tea Board in Coonoorr has been implementing various schemes for big and small tea growers for activities relating to Re-plantation, Rejuvenation Pruning, manufacture of Orthodox and Green tea etc. The Tea Board is taking concerted efforts to ensure higher price realization for the made tea in the market and remunerative price for the green leaf supplied to the factories by the small farmers/growers.

In addition monthly advisories are also being issued to the small tea growers with regard to the adoption of standard farming practices and

plucking standards. Further periodical inspections at various tea factories across Southern Zone including estate factories are being undertaken to monitor the compliance of quality and hygiene standards set by the Tea Board,Dr.Balaji added.

As part of this a team of officials carried out inspections in 43 estate tea factories in the Nilgiris during November and December 2020. Consequent to these inspections, show cause notices were issued to 30 factories for violation of norms like failure to procure

quality tea leaf, poor hygiene standards, non-maintenance of statutory records, holding of tea waste beyond permissible level, procurement

of bought leaf beyond the permissible limit, purchase of teas from other factories,non adherence to Price Sharing Formula etc.

Dr.Balaji said that the factories have been given statutory time to reply to the notice and action would be taken after receipt of their

replies as per the provisions laid out in the Tea (Marketing) Control Order 2003 and Tea Waste (Control) Order 1959.