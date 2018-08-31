31 Aug 2018, Edition - 1144, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- GDP growth hits 8.2 % in Q1
- 383 soldiers move SC demanding absolute protection under AFSPA
- Days after SC ‘relief’ for 5 accused, Surendra Gadling’s wife files petition demanding similar relief
- The FIR was filed against Priya Prakash Varrier for hurting Muslim sentiments
- Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) leader Upendra Kushwaha said that rumours are spread to trigger rifts within the NDA.
- Hearing on Article 35A adjourned
- Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold review meeting on the use of Hindi as official language in government departments
- Pichai and the empty chair: Google defies US Congress after Trump burn
- 2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP wants 20 seats, offers Nitish 12
- Hotel tender scam: Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav granted bail by Delhi court
Tea master on phone falls to death from building in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
August 31, 2018
Coimbatore : In a freak incident, a tea maker in an hotel here while speaking over the phone, fell from the second floor and lost his life.
According to police, Sivadas (40) from Palakkad was working a tea master in a hotel in Kuniyamuthur in the city
During rest time, he went to the second floor of the building and was busy talking over the mobile phone. Suddenly, the passerby noticed him falling down, they said.
They took seriously injured Sivadas to the Government Hospital where he died soon.