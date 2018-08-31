Tea master on phone falls to death from building in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a freak incident, a tea maker in an hotel here while speaking over the phone, fell from the second floor and lost his life.

According to police, Sivadas (40) from Palakkad was working a tea master in a hotel in Kuniyamuthur in the city

During rest time, he went to the second floor of the building and was busy talking over the mobile phone. Suddenly, the passerby noticed him falling down, they said.

They took seriously injured Sivadas to the Government Hospital where he died soon.