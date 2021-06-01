  • Download mobile app
01 Jun 2021
Coimbatore

Tea price for June

Radhakrishnan D

June 1, 2021

Share

Udhagamandalam: Dr.M.Balaji, Executive Director,Tea Board,South has in a press note issued at Coonoor on Tuesday stated that the District Average Green Leaf price for the month of June 2021 will be Rs.19.92.

It was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf Tea Factories during May 2021.

All the Bought Leaf Tea Factories in the Nilgiris district have been asked to adhere to the price announced.

All the officers concerned of the Tea Board have been instructed to ensure that all the factories go by the fixed price and not pay anything lower.

