  • Download mobile app
02 Sep 2021, Edition - 2242, Thursday
sanbrix
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Superhuman effort required from England Cricket : Sunil Gavaskar
  • Afghanistan crisis shows why CAA is needed: Hardeep Singh Puri
  • India reports 25,072 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Travel

Coimbatore

Tea price for September

Radhakrishnan D

September 2, 2021

Share

Udhagamandalam: Mr.C.S.Hariprakash, Deputy Director of Tea Development, Tea Board,South has in a press note issued at Coonoor on Wednesday stated that the District Average Green Leaf price for the month of September will be Rs.14.38.

It was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf Tea Factories during August 2021.

All the Bought Leaf Tea Factories in the Nilgiris district have been asked to adhere to the price announced.

All the officers concerned of the Tea Board have been instructed to ensure that all the factories go by the fixed price and not pay anything lower.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿