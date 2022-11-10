Technology Awards for Achievers in Textile Engineering: ITME Association of India Announcement

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – The ITME Association of India has been honoring talented, unique leaders, innovators and innovators in India for their work and dedication. The award was launched by the association to mark its 40 years of success. In its 2nd edition, these awards are presented to recognize exceptional and significant contributions that have made a positive difference in the textile engineering sector of our country. The award ceremony will be held at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on 10th of next month. The association has been supporting the development of new professionals in textile engineering and technology consultancy with the main objective of making India a super technology nation in the world. Be the foundation. The program will be attended by various foreign ambassadors, council members, various departmental ministers, state ministers, state textile commissioners and global investors, international and national representatives. Renowned textile entrepreneurs and emerging textile investors will also be present.The awards will be divided into 5 categories. In category 1, the award for overall best performer in engineering will be presented in 8 categories namely Ginning, Spinning, Weaving and Textile Preparation, Processing and Finishing, Apparel, Printing, Textile Accessories and Technical Textiles. Similarly, award for best innovative technology for pollution control in category 2, award for women entrepreneur in textile and textile engineering in category 3, award for best research in category 4 and textile maestro in category 5 will also be presented.Also basic education is the main factor that has raised the textile industry to such a proud level. Therefore, an award based on that is also going to be presented in this event. In this regard, Hari Shankar, President of this association said, It is because we strongly believe that today’s youth are the colorful future of our textile industry that apart from our awards for innovators, we have also introduced a new award for education in this 2nd award ceremony. Over the years our association has initiated and implemented many innovative programs to recognize and promote the ingenuity of innovative researchers and professors who teach technology. “I am sure that the success stories of innovators and research and development in the textile industry will surely attract the youth at this award ceremony,” he said.The details of the awardees are as follows:- Lakshmi Machine Works, Coimbatore has been selected in Spinning Category 1 on the basis of Best Performance in Textile Engineering. In the Weaving and Manufacturing category, Rabetex Industries from Gujarat State, Dexpape Engineers (India) from Surat in the Finishing category, Color Jet India in the Printing category and Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd in the Textile Machinery category.Similarly in Category – 2 Mumbai-based S. for outstanding performance in pollution control technology. A. Deepa A., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yashram Lifestyle Brand, won the Women Entrepreneur Award in Category – 3 Special Awards for Women, PharmaChem Pvt. Kumar, Women Empowerment Category, Neha Jhunjhunwala, Director, Sarla Performance Pipers, Santoshi Cavat, Master Weaver Category, Kumari Reita will also be presented in the Revival of Traditional Textiles category. Awarded to Dr. Rekha Ramakrishnan of Sasmira Institute, Mumbai in the Best Research category in Category – 4. The Textile Maestro Award in Category – 5 will be presented to SP Oswal, Chairman and Managing Director, Vardhman Group of Companies, Ludhiana, Punjab.