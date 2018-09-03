  • Download mobile app

03 Sep 2018, Edition - 1147, Monday

Travel

Coimbatore

Teenager seeks justice, action against alleged encroachers

Covai Post Network

September 3, 2018

Coimbatore : Hoping for justice from the administration, a school student today petitioned, fourth week in a row, the District Collector to help restore the way to his house, which was blocked by some builders in Kuniyauuthur in the city.

The eight-standard student, Navaneethakrishnan, who had petitioned the collector during three earlier grievances day on Mondays, arrived with his memorandum to hand over to the administration today also.

A student of Government high school near Madukkarai, Navaneethakrishnan sought action against the persons, who have encroached the pathway to his house and started constructing a building thus blocking entry to his house.

A few persons had disconnected power supply to his house to harass them and despite earlier petitions, the authorities failed to take action against the intruders, he said.

The parents had also lodged a complaint in Podanur police station, but of no avail, Navaneethakrishnan said.

His father, Nagendran a painter by profession has already petitioned the authorities some eight years ago about the encroachment and now they have started constructing the house supposedly with the permission of the concerned authorities thus blocking the way, he said.

He was not able to attend his classes for the last one month, as he had to submit petition on this regard to the administration, hoping for favourable justice, Naveneethakishnan said.

