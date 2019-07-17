  • Download mobile app
17 Jul 2019, Edition - 1464, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Tension at education policy workshop venue in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2019

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed for some time on Wednesday when a few activists belonging to Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam barged into a hall of a private college here, where the draft National Educational Policy was being discussed.

Based on the directives of State Council of Education Research and Training, a workshop was organised to elicit opinions from various stakeholders, but was attended only by headmasters of District Institute of Education and Training.

As the State Council officials pointed out that they could not invite students, teachers, parents, education officials, school headmasters from from eight western districts due to paucity of time, as information to conduct the workshop was received very late

Kazhagam general secretary K Ramakrishnan along with a few activists barged into the college and questioned the holding of the workshop without the presence of all stakeholders.

He alleged that the organisers had called only those who were supporting the policy. The activists then staged a protest demonstration.

