Tension eases as security pared in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Police have begun gradually decreasing the number of police personnel on security across the district, which was in place following report of intrusion of Lashkar E Taiba extremists. This has helped ease panic among people.

The district, particularly the city, was on high alert from August 22, based on the intelligence reports that six LeT terrorists had sneaked into the city and targeted some defence installations and places of worship.

After four days of strict surveillance and intensified vehicle and baggage checking, police have started withdrawing the force of about 3,500 personnel since Monday evening.

A total of 2,000 police personnel were deployed for security in and around the city, which now was brought down to 800, they said.

Similarly, the number of police personnel on security duty was reduced to 500 from 1,000 in the rural limits, while only 4,000 personnel were on security duty as against the 7,000 in entire West Zone, they said.

There was little tension on Monday, following sporadic incidents in the wake of the desecration of an Ambedkar statue at Vedaranyam.

Checking is, however, continuing at check posts and vigil is being kept at defence defense installations.