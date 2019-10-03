Textile mill workers union demand withdrawal of new labour legislation proposal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Coimbatore District Mill Employees Union has sought the Centre to withdraw the proposed new labour legislation bringing under four categories by merging 44 labour laws, terming it as anti-labour.

In a resolution adopted at its 47th General meeting held Wednesday night, the union said that the proposed legislation will only help big investors and corporate companies and affect the workers.

In another resolution, the union sought to remove the bonus ceiling and take steps to modernise NTC mills and make them profitable units.

Demanding for taking steps for issuing bonus to the workers of NTC mill across Tamil Nadu under Coimbatore formula, the meeting urged to disburse the bonus arrears pending in 2015 and 2016 immediately.

The union also demanded for taking steps to solve the wage settlement issue pending for the last 18 years to the workers and pay them revised wages.

It also wanted the Government to do away with the Sumangali scheme, which treated the workers as ‘bonded labourers’ under it and provide all legal benefits and create an atmosphere to work independently and democratically.

The meeting elected P Jagannathan as President, Former MLA M Arumugam as general secretary and seven others as new office bearers of the union.