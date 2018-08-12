  • Download mobile app

12 Aug 2018, Edition - 1125, Sunday

Coimbatore

Textile shop belonging to BJP functionary torched

Covai Post Network

August 12, 2018

Coimbatore : Two miscreants set fire to a textile shop on Gandhipuram 7th Street, belonging to a BJP functionary by pouring petrol after lifting the shutter in the early hours of today.

The CCTV footage in the area revealed that two motor cycle borne persons,one covering the face with helmet and another using a monkey cap, lifted the shutter and threw lit match stick into the shop around 3.20 am, police said.

The shop belonged to Ganapati area local BJP Secretary, Bhuvaneshwaran.

Noticing thick smoke emanating from the shop, some persons on the road and those sleeping near neighbouring shops, informed Bhuvaneshwaran, who in turn alerted nearby police station.

Senior police officials who arrived at the spot went through the CCTV camera footage that revealed that the two persons poured petrol and set fire to the shop before fleeing on a motorcycle parked at a distance.

Decorative glasses inside the shop and some garments were gutted in the fire.

Police are investigating the connection with another case where a couple days back, two persons were found torching a welding equipment shop at Ganthipuram, 100 feet road, belonging to BJP ward treasurer, Mohan, they said.

