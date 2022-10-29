The CISCE National Volleyball Tournament, 2022-2023

Covai Post Network

To encourage maximum student participation and promote a healthy competition, the CISCE National Volleyball Tournament for the students of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ISCE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) schools is hosted by St. Jude’s Public School and Junior College, Kotagiri.

The school is greatly honoured and privileged to organize this mega sports extravaganza once again after a lapse of two years.

The tournament was held on the 28th and 29th of October,2022 for the girls at the fabulous games arena with the newly installed sophisticated LED scoreboard. The boy’s tournament will also be conducted at the same venue on the 30th and 31st of October,2022.

It was quite an overwhelming response for there were about 309 girls and 324 boys participating from 10 regions all over India.

The tournament began with a spectacular opening ceremony amidst a fanfare of colour and music at 9.30 am on the 28th. It commenced with a hymn and a prayer invoking the blessings of the Almighty.

The teams that represented the various regions are listed below

Boys and Girls Teams

1. Karnataka

2. UP & UK

3. West Bengal

4. AP & TS

5. Bihar & Jharkand

6. Kerala

7. Northwestern Region

8. Maharashtra

9. Punjab

10. Tamil Nadu

57 league-cum knock out matches were conducted for the past two days in which 10 girl’s teams participated with great fervour and manifested their sporting skills. Each team had to play 3 to 4 matches to qualify for the semi finals and finals.

The finals of all the three divisions of the girls were played on the 29th of October, 2022 and all the matches were keenly contested.

The Best Player was awarded to:-

· Aarna Shetty from Maharashtra won in the Under-14 category

· Sangeetha from Kerala won in the Under-17 category and

· Zenia from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana won in the Under-19 category.

The selection of students from various regions to represent the CISCE council at the SGFI games was done by the specially appointed spotters, former Indian volleyball players Mr. Selvaprabhu and Mr. Karthikeyan