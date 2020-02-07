  • Download mobile app
08 Feb 2020
Coimbatore

The woman who lost leg after party flagpole fall gets government job

Covai Post Network

February 7, 2020

Coimbatore, Feb 7 : A 30-year old woman, whose leg was amputated, following injuries after a truck hit her scooter while avoiding a falling flagpole erected by AIADMK last year, was Friday given a government job.

Rajeswari received the order appointing as Village Assistant in Sanganur Village by Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani at a function Friday evening at the district collectorate. Rajeshwari, along with her relatives, thanked the Government and Velumani. Both the legs of Rajeswari had sustained grievous injuries after a truck hit her scooter while avoiding a falling flagpole erected by the AIADMK on
November 11 last year.

Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident took place and was in the ICU of a private hospital and her left leg had to be amputated from knee after four days. The incident has kicked up a row with opposition DMK raising the issue of erecting flagpoles especially after a banner put by an AIADMK worker fell on
another woman and was run over by a lorry in Chennai.

