24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday
Thondamuthur residents bid tearful adieu to 300-year-old banyan tree
Covai Post Network
July 24, 2018
COIMBATORE: More than 500 villagers at Puthur in Thondamuthur bade a tearful adieu to a 300-year-old banyan tree – that was uprooted on Sunday last following strong winds – by lighting lamps, incense sticks and placing garlands on it.
The banyan tree had been providing shelter to thousands of people over the last three centuries. A few people had even put up petty shops under the tree.
According to police, the tree could not withstand the strong winds due to its ‘old age’.
“It is a big tragedy,” said those who had gathered there to pay homage to the ‘senior most’ member of the area.
“It took nearly two days to cut the tree and clear the area. People even put up posters condoling the death of the tree,” police added.