Three cases each reported in Coimbatore, Salem

Covai Post Network

Three fresh Covid -19 positive cases were in reported, taking the total cases so far to 158, according to the medical bulletin.

All the three were imported cases, either by flight or road, it said.

Of the total 158, 145 were discharged, with 11 active cases.

While one death was counted to Chennai, another to Kerala.

Three fresh cases were reported in Salem–two domestic and one imported.

Of the total 213 cases, 92 patients were discharged and 121 undergoing treatment.

Tirupur and Erode reported nil and two reported in Nilgiris were either added in Chennai or Coimabtore.