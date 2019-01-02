  • Download mobile app
02 Jan 2019
Travel

Coimbatore

Three day agri-festival from January four in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 2, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 500 varieties of livestock are expected to participate in the 3-day Agri Festival beginning here from January four.

There will be an exhibition of country dogs, horses, fighter Rams (goats) and fighter cocks, in which breed dogs such as Rajapalyam , Kombai and Sippipaarai at the festival to be held at Sakthi Engineereing College Campus on the bypass road.

Organised by S Sengoda Gounder Educational Trust which runs the Shri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, the expo is to create awareness on the agricultural sector, particularly among the students.

It will also aim at showcasing the technological innovations in agricultural practices and machinery and to inspire the people to adopt to the natural way of living will take place at the College.

The inauguration will be held by performing traditional Pooja to 108 cows.

In the exhibition on January five, various types of dwarf cows from across the world, breeds of country cows, bull, buffaloes , rare breeds of country dogs, fighter cock birds will be showcased, a trust release said Wednesday.

An exhibition on the innovative practices followed and the technological developments in the agricultural sector will be showcased on the same day, with various Banks participating to create awareness on the loans available for the farming community.

There will be seminars on topics such as “Flood risk Management”, “Adding value to Agriculture” and “Why should we switch to Nature”.

College students from all over India will compete by showcasing their projects and 15 finalists from over 500 competitors will get an opportunity to exhibit their projects and the best innovation will be awarded the prize.

The final day of the festival will have the rekla race with over 300 carts expected to participate in the 100 and 200 meter competition.

