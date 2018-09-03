Three members of a family commit suicide by slashing their wrists and necks

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three members of a family were found dead by slashing their wrist and neck with knife, reportedly due to heavy financial burden.

Vairamuthu, running a travels in the city, was staying with his parents Balasubramaniam (55) and Lakshmi (50) in an apartment in Avarampalayam in the city.

Vairamuthu was said to be upset over the heavy loss in business and had sent a letter to his aunt by courier in Tirupur delivered this afternoon.

After going through the content of the letter which revealed about his intentions to commit suicide, the shell shocked aunt alerted the police and also rushed to the spot, police said.

The police team broke open the door found Vairamuthu hanging dead on the ceiling, with knife cuts on neck and his parents lying in a pool of blood, with deep cuts on wrists and neck, they said.

The bodies have been sent to Government Hospital here for postmortem. Further investigations are on, police added.