31 Oct 2019
Three years imprisonment for solar scam accused Saritha Nair, two others

Covai Post Network

October 31, 2019

Coimbatore : A Judicial Magistrate Court here today sentenced Saritha Nair, the solar scam accused in Kerala, to undergo three years imprisonment for failing to erect wind mills after taking money from two persons in the city some 10 years ago.

The prosecution case was that Saritha, her husband Biju Radhakrishnan and R C Ravi, Directors of ICMS–Power had promised and taken rs.31 lakh from two persons to establish wind mills with Central subsidy.

However the projects did not not materialise, and both Thiyagarajan an Indusrialist of Vadavalli, who had invested rs.26 lakh and Jyotsna N Kilachand of Sri Abubabaji Charitable Mission Trust Managing Trustee who had invested rs.6.57 lakh lodged complaints with Crime Branch and case was registered.

The case was going on in the 6th Judicial magistrate Court for the last few years.

Delivering the judgement, Magistrate Kannan found the trio guilty and sentenced three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.10,000.

