Ooty : A half-eaten carcass of a six-month-old elephant was found today on Mandradiyar Road under Masinagudi Forest Range in Nilgiris district.

Forest officials suspect that the death occurred due to an attack by a tiger, which might have eaten part of the body, official sources said.

The report will be sent to authorities after post mortem, they added.