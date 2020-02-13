Tight security cover for Coimbatore serial blasts anniversary Friday

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 13 : Tight security cover has been thrown in and around the city, as the BJP and various Hindu outfits observe the bomb blast anniversary of 1998,.Friday February 14, which killed over 50 persons

and injuring 200.

BJP and Hindu outfits observe the anniversary by paying homage to those killed in R S Puram in the city, where the firs blast was occured, where BJP leader L K Advani was scheduled to address an election rally

around 4 pm.

More than 3,500 police personnel will be deployed, particular in communally sensitive areas in the city and also the venue of homage, where senior BJP leaders are expected to address the workers.

The serial blasts, triggered by now proscribed Al-Uma claimed 52 lives and injured 200 persons and damaging of property worth Rs .200 crore.Majority of those executed the blasts are behind bars.