  • Download mobile app
18 Jun 2025, Edition - 3627, Wednesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • “If Edappadi Palaniswami permits, a thousand young members from the Virudhunagar district AIADMK are prepared to take up arms and engage in battle under my command.” – Former AIADMK Minister Rajendra Balaji
  • “India is ready to deal with any counter-attack by Pakistan” – Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
  • Central govt orders extension of CBI Director Praveen Sood’s tenure for another year
Travel

Coimbatore

Titan Eye+ Expands its Retail Footprint with New Store in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2025

Share

Coimbatore, June 18 – Titan Eye+, India’s most trusted eyewear brand, has expanded its retail footprint with the inauguration of its new store in Race Course Road, Coimbatore. Spanning 1400 sq. ft the new store marks the brand’s commitment to offering elevated shopping experiences to consumers seeking quality eyewear and best-in-class eyecare.

Strategically located in Race Course Road, the store features a curated selection of over20+ international eyewear brands including Gucci, Burberry, Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, Emporio Armani, Tom Ford, Vogue, Mont Blanc, Silhouette, Titan and Fastrack, catering to fashion-forward customers. The new Titan Eye+ store offers free eye test and consultation with qualified optometrists and complimentary eye tests using advanced eye-testing equipment, for precise and reliable vision assessments.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿