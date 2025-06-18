Titan Eye+ Expands its Retail Footprint with New Store in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, June 18 – Titan Eye+, India’s most trusted eyewear brand, has expanded its retail footprint with the inauguration of its new store in Race Course Road, Coimbatore. Spanning 1400 sq. ft the new store marks the brand’s commitment to offering elevated shopping experiences to consumers seeking quality eyewear and best-in-class eyecare.

Strategically located in Race Course Road, the store features a curated selection of over20+ international eyewear brands including Gucci, Burberry, Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, Emporio Armani, Tom Ford, Vogue, Mont Blanc, Silhouette, Titan and Fastrack, catering to fashion-forward customers. The new Titan Eye+ store offers free eye test and consultation with qualified optometrists and complimentary eye tests using advanced eye-testing equipment, for precise and reliable vision assessments.