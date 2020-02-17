TN Farmers Union seek free power supply

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Farmers Union on Monday urged the State Government to issue an order for free power to those farmers, who were waiting for it for the last 20 years, in the current budget session of the Assembly.

A group of member-farmers arrived at the Collectorate here, holding meter boxes and submitted a memorandum in this regard, at the Grievances day.

Many farmers in the region was waiting for the last 20 years to get free power for their borewells, when the agriculture itself was becoming non-profitable, due to labour shortage, high prices of manure, pesticides and also climatic conditions, the Union president, S Palanisamy said.

Stating that free power was provided for the farmers some years ago, he alleged that the scheme was now now changed and the Electricity Board was charging Rs.10,000 to Rs.50,000, due to which there was delay in getting power connection.

Considering the plight of farmers, the Government should issue an order providing free electricity to them in the budget session itself, he said