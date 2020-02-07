TN Forest minister express regret personally to boy and mother

Covai Post Network

Ooty : Tamil Nadu Forest Minister, Dindigul C Srinivasan, who stoked a controversy by asking a tribal boy to remove his chappals near Theppakkadu elephant camp, Friday expressed regrets personally to the boy and his mother.

The minister had expressed his regrets for the incident Thursday evening, stating that he had called the boy who was like his grandson and there was no other intention whatsoever.

However, the boy’s mother who belongd to the community ,Bettakurumba and social organisations had sought an apology from the minister and filed a complaint with police to take action against SC/ST Act.

Sensing the public wrath, Srinivasan called the mother and relatives of the boy, community people to the State guest house “Tamizhakam” On Friday to convince them and sort out the issue.

After nearly one-hour meeting, Srinivasan told reporters that he personally expressed regrets to the boy, Ketan and his mother, Kaliyammal for the incident and also assured to take up development works in their village.

Kaliyammal told reporters that the case against the minister will be withdrawn, following the regrets expressed by the minister.

The minister also assured to construct a community hall in the village, she said.

Meanwhile, members of some organisations, including Social Justice Party gheraoed the minister by squatting in front of his car and condemned an NGO, who arranged the meeting in favour of the minister. However, they dispersed after lodging their protest.