TN MPs urged to visit Kashmir to know ‘real situation’

Coimbatore : The newly formed forum Kashmir Makkalodu Kaikorpom (Join Hands with Kashmir People) on Friday urged MPs from Tamil Nadu to visit Jammu and Kashmir to know about the real situation there so that the people know facts.

While the BJP-led Government was claiming that peace was prevailing there, reports were that almost all the political party leaders were under house arrest and youth were being tortured, forum members of told reporters here.

The members representing 13 different organisations blamed the Centre for abrogating Article 370, without consulting locals, which was totally anti-democratic and against the Constitution.

Since there was no clear picture emerging from Kashmir, the members requested the MPs to visit the area as a fact-finding team.