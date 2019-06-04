  • Download mobile app
04 Jun 2019, Edition - 1421, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mamata government is not going to complete its full term: Kailash Vijayvargiya
  • Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari takes charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
  • No permanent break with SP, but BSP to fight bypolls alone: Mayawati
Travel

Coimbatore

TN poll panel reviews local body election preparedness

Covai Post Network

June 4, 2019

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Election Commissioner R Palanisamy today reviewed the preparedness to conduct free and fair polls to local bodies.

He discussed the issue with the senior officials, including District Collector K Rajamani and Corporation Commissioner Sravankumar Jadavath.

With the State Government releasing the allotment list for the polls, officials discussed the issues related to the smooth conduct of polls.

Coimbatore has one corporation, three municipalities, 12 panchayat unions and 37 town panchayats.

Palanisamy also inspected the EVMs to be used for the polls, official sources said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿