TN poll panel reviews local body election preparedness

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Election Commissioner R Palanisamy today reviewed the preparedness to conduct free and fair polls to local bodies.

He discussed the issue with the senior officials, including District Collector K Rajamani and Corporation Commissioner Sravankumar Jadavath.

With the State Government releasing the allotment list for the polls, officials discussed the issues related to the smooth conduct of polls.

Coimbatore has one corporation, three municipalities, 12 panchayat unions and 37 town panchayats.

Palanisamy also inspected the EVMs to be used for the polls, official sources said.